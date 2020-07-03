Why public opinion matters

Certain images are imprinted into our memory: tear gas and dogs unleashed on children during the 1965 Selma march or the thousands visiting the glass topped casket that revealed the battered and lynched body of Emmet Till. Yet still this did not prepare the world for the image of a police officer kneeling on the neck of a prostrate man, handcuffed and pleading to breathe. Then after a chilling eight minutes and forty six seconds there was no more breath from George Floyd. It was an end to his life at its most basic level: murder in fact, no less. The death was a haunting reminder that the racist police brutality associated with opposition to the Civil Rights Movement has managed to persist even in the 55 years following the passing of the Civil Rights Act in 1965.

Since then there has been international outrage and protests sparked by this killing. All across the world, from Minnesota to Manchester, crowds have taken to the streets in protest against the injustice of Floyd’s killing and the countless other victims of racism or racist violence that have received barely any coverage. Global media coverage has brought these images into our lives and our homes.

In the wake of Covid-19, governments have been asking people not to join the marches and not to gather in public places. Many, mostly young people, have ignored this and there is huge controversy as to whether or not they have devalued the efforts of NHS workers and all those who have risked their lives for others. After all, at first blush, there is no specific action demanded by these protests and nothing that could change racist mindsets overnight – just a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Through the lens of social media and news outlets, we have seen the devastation caused by coronavirus. We are seeing people in overwhelming circumstances: grieving relatives; doctors, nurses and care workers working without PPE; people dying in hospitals alone and without family contact. Covid-19 has created a fear of the unknown. Why therefore take the risk of mass demonstration when we have a collective responsibility to control Covid-19? We nearly all can think of a loved one who is vulnerable or elderly whom we dearly do not want to lose. Why can we not voice those same opinions online? Surely this is the era where we have an outlet to reach out to the world with a simple press of a button. The black American Civil Rights activists of the past had to get out onto the streets to reach white middle class America. We do not. All of this speaks to the reasoning that we should not march: we should not get out on the streets to protest in the midst of COVID-19.

Why then? Because the collective – public opinion – matters and public opinion is a force which, properly mobilised, can change the course of history. Because the myth of the inferior race needs to be eradicated. Because, in fact, Black Lives Matter speaks for all of us. If we eradicate racial injustice, just like the MeToo movement, we are also contributing to the removal of one more building block to any kind of injustice. Anyone who belongs to the fringes or constitutes a minority in the workplace or society faces injustice every single day. Yet also, paradoxically, they have to listen to the drone of their leaders telling them how racial injustice or any other form of injustice is not to be tolerated. This is typically a symptom of leaders who endeavour to be seen to be doing the right thing yet who perpetuate the culture of inequality on a daily basis. With effort from the collective, this rhetoric might actually become reality.

Floyd’s death combined with a history of systematic racism and police brutality towards people of colour has focused the collective conscience of people – inequality of any kind is not acceptable. We need to work, as our forebears did, to eradicate the myth of the inferior race and of any inferiority amongst people.