Must-see exhibitions to fill your weekend! 

Studying in Edinburgh means having so many incredible galleries and museums at your front door; however, it can quickly get overwhelming to remember when and where these events are and squeeze it all in with your studies. I have filtered through the city’s current and upcoming art exhibitions to lend a helping hand in organising your wholesome weekend activities!

Andy Warhol: The Textiles – Dovecot Studios

Head down to Dovecot Studios for Warhol’s first exhibition exclusively displaying his textile designs in Scotland in the New Year! On display will be over 35 textile patterns, which have been selected from his expansive collection. Whilst Warhol’s famous screen prints of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s Soup may first come to mind when you hear his name, he remains loyal to his use of bright colour. With the student ticket reduced from £12 to £9.50, this is not one you will want to miss!

26th January – 1st June 2024

Alberta Whittle: create dangerously – Modern One, National Galleries of Scotland

To suggest you can escape to this exhibition and ‘take a break’ from the busy week appears inappropriate given the hard-hitting and upsetting themes addressing the brutality ethnic and racial minorities face from the Scottish police. However, Whittle, Barbadian-Scottish, encourages her art to be viewed in a relaxing, immersive exhibition to provide space to digest and process her art. She strives to correct the narrative that ’racism and police brutality is an English problem or American problem’ through her expansive multi-media exhibition displaying her sculpture, digital collages, watercolours and new paintings. Ultimately, Whittle provides a hopeful conclusion and asks us to ‘invest in love’ to create a world not contaminated with racism.

Until 7th January 2024

Nick Goss: Smickel Inn, Balcony of Europe – Ingleby Gallery

Goss is an Anglo-Dutch painter currently exhibiting oil and silkscreen artworks at Ingleby Gallery. This stimulating exhibition lends itself to a plethora of interpretations, often conflicting. Whilst initially, many of his artworks appear to be accurate and somewhat scientific in their depictions, there are unnerving aspects of liminal space that provide an exciting, dynamic viewing experience.

Until 16th December 2023

Decades | The Art of Change 1900-1980 – Modern Two, National Galleries of Scotland

Currently, the Modern Two National Gallery is exhibiting the progression of art through the decades in the 20th Century. The exhibition highlights artwork produced during periods of significant and radical development, including two world wars, the Civil Rights Movement and significant progression in the Feminist Movement. It will display artworks by Matisse, Bacon, Lichtenstein, and many other greatly established artists. You rarely experience a variety of artistic styles by so many artists in one exhibition – and it is free!

Until 7th January

“The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh, Scotland” by Spencer Means is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

