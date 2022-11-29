Review: An Edinburgh Christmas Carol

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

During a time of pre-exam worries and the ever-approaching end of the semester, I decided to treat myself to an evening of letting go of all my university stress. While I normally feel guilty for canceling a night of studying during exam season, actually making time for myself and choosing to take a break was the right decision. An Edinburgh Christmas Carol, based on Charles Dickens’ novel and adapted by Tony Cownie, was the best way to get me into the Christmas spirit.

When first entering the venue of the Royal Lyceum, I was immediately blown away by the wonderful and richly decorated venue, which set me in a festive mood and created an absolutely magical experience. We follow the beloved characters of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol through the Edinburgh of 1875, in which Christmas is banned. Additionally, the famous stray dog Bobby makes a special appearance. It was incredible to watch all the talented actors and actresses switching between their roles but still managing to enrich a completely different performance every time. An absolute delight and a personal favourite of mine has been Nicola Roy. She played her roles as Mrs. Bigchin, Mrs. Busybody, Belle, and Rose so effortlessly and with a spark of Scottish wittiness.

Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by the talented Crawford Logan, is visited by the three Ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, which have new original appearances. For example, the Ghost of Nouadays looks like a festive Highlander and presents Scrooge with a very special gift. Ebeneezer has to deal with past, present, and a headless drummer in a kilt. Moreover, the stage management is extraordinary. The scenery is breathtaking and the changes in the backdrop create some of the most exciting moments throughout the whole play.

While Ebeneezer eventually cherishes the actual meaning of Christmas, Bobby contributes his part and the city of Edinburgh gets rid of their ban, the wittiness and the approachable acting make you forget that you’re not actually sitting in a corner of a snowy street in the Canongate district of Edinburgh. The wayward caroling choir, which accompanied the whole play with (forbidden) Christmas carols rounded the whole experience off.

Why Bobby is so important to Ebeneezer, what the special gift is for, and what the surprise at the end is (which you’ll never forget and will leave you teary-eyed) needs to be experienced on your own. You won’t regret buying your tickets to see this wonderful performance.

The cosy feeling this play emanates made me cherish every single second and the beautiful venue made me linger longer than anticipated. An Edinburgh Christmas Carol feels like a warm festive embrace on a cold winter night. It is a joyous treat, not only for families but also for everyone who wants to clear their heads from the exam season and to set you into the Christmas mood.

The Royal Lyceum, November 24th- December 31st

Image photographed by Mihaela Bodlovic, provided to the student via press release