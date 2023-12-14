What to watch during the Christmas season

My criteria for the perfect Christmas watch: romantic, comforting, and makes you feel all warm for the inside. On top of that, as it is a little early, I’m looking for something that captures the Christmas spirit but won’t make you feel sick of the holidays just yet: A gradual exposure. So, you can spare Elf and Home Alone for a little longer. Instead, if you are like me and we are of similar (and might I say great) taste, these are the right films and shows to put on for just a sprinkle of the holiday magic.

When Harry Met Sally

Now, I did say that full-on Christmas movies are out of the question (for now). When Harry Met Sally, however, does not exactly count as a Christmas movie. Yes, some parts of the movie do take place during Christmas. Yes, the movie (spoiler alert?) does end with a countdown to New Years. But, aside from light references to the holidays, When Harry Met Sally does not make itself explicit to the Christmas genre. So, if you’re looking to keep the autumnal vibes alive but spice it up with a touch of winter, the cosy jumpers as a trademark in this film should be more than enough to do the job. This romance won’t make you too ill with the holiday blues, but it will be sure to cheer, warm you up, and support your transition into a festive mood.

Dash & Lily

Full disclaimer that we have now arrived at the other end of the spectrum. I won’t lie to you; this show does do ‘full-on’ Christmas. In fact, if you are a ‘Grinch’ (what a shame), Dash & Lily will definitely not be for you. If you highly dislike clichés or actively hate teen romances, skip ahead on down. However, if you genuinely love Christmas – twinkling trees, dazzling lights, choirs carolling, and more – then Dash & Lily is the right recommendation for you. In fact, it could be the perfect choice. The 25 minute long episodes make for a super easy viewing, especially if you are trapped in the buzz of exam season (like me). As a feel-good comfort show and accessible on Netflix, Dash & Lily is here to fulfill all your Christmas needs. But don’t say I didn’t warn you; it may be a little much.

Gilmore Girls

I am aware that Gilmore Girls is listed in every recommendation list ever. Even if that means I am being slightly unoriginal, I simply couldn’t resist. It truly is the perfect winter essential. Again, for those not ready to take the departure from autumn just yet— look no further. Gilmore Girls has you covered. Paired with hot chocolate, warm tea, coffee, a biscuit, or whatever you fancy – it will put you in the right mood to greet the holiday season. Plus, this is a show that can be watched with anyone: your friend, your partner, your family, or even just by yourself. So, treat yourself to the bustle of Luke’s diner, Lorelai’s laughable coffee addiction, and Rory’s romance conundrums. Gilmore Girls is an all-inclusive bundle of joy, a Christmas delight. If you’re looking for an episode to get you started: see ‘The Bracebridge Dinner,’ Season 2, Episode 10.

Gossip Girl

Likewise, Gossip Girl exudes a charming Christmas energy. With a variety of Thanksgiving episodes at your disposal and dreamy, snow-covered New York (albeit only for one episode), the iconic 2000s drama will accompany your holiday spirit exquisitely. The air of luxury and decadence makes Gossip Girl the embodiment of the classic ‘White Christmas’ we are all dreaming of. An episode I watched and enjoyed recently was ‘Roman Holiday,’ Season 1, Episode 11.

Hopefully now you will be able to savour the holiday classics for a little longer… you should be in good hands with this Christmas-filled, Film & TV guide. Happy viewing, and happy holidays!

