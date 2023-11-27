Review: Lysistrata at Bedlam Theatre

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Gloriously smutty yet firmly rooted in classical traditions, Jemima Jayne’s adaptation of Lysistrata would have had Aristophanes himself shimmying to Shania Twain and cackling at the phallic fascinations that populate the stage. A salacious song of sisterhood, this all-female ensemble triumphs in this superb retelling of the anti-war sex strike led by the daring women of Athens to stop the Peloponnesian war. Lewd, scandalous and wonderfully comical; Bedlam Theatre’s production of Lysistrata leaves little to the imagination in this triumphant exploration of female sexuality.

Izzie Hammond delivers a truly phenomenal performance in the titular role. Plucky and outlandish, she is the captain of this matriarchal battalion. Her playful energy is the generator behind the entire production. She not only adeptly manipulates the men of Athens, but also engages in a raw and emotionally charged discussion of the female experience. Accompanied by her flirtatious triumvirate of minions – the coy Calonice portrayed by Madalena Morris, bashful Lampito played by Elham Khosravipour and the superbly feisty Geronia brought to life by Gemima Iseka-Bekano – are effortlessly amusing in their own unique manner. The trio embody stereotypically ‘shameful’ aspects of femininity, with their irreverent sexual humour and shockingly ‘unfeminine’ (how scandalous!) declarations. Madelena Morris deserves particular mention for her comedic timing. Paired with Iseka-Bekano’s witty quips and Khosravipour’s snappy delivery, the result is an ingenious and thoroughly entertaining hour.

The play’s antagonists – if one can go as far as to call them that – assume the role of the play’s token men, featuring Rose Murray as The Magistrate and Ella Peattie as Kinesias.

Peattie’s Kinesias recalls the less favourable aspects of every mullet-wielding Pollock boy, and her remarkable ability to embody such a repugnant character is truly commendable.

From the yellow Crocs to the man bun, Peattie’s stage presence is genuinely contagious. Not only does she excel as a comic character, but also captivates the audience in a blissful moment where she breaks character, revelling in the absurdity of her character in a manner both delightful and endearing. Rose Murray’s character satirizes the patriarchy they embody, and together with Peattie, creates a compelling perspective through which the audience can observe the absurdity of misogyny.

While the play consistently delivers genuine hilarity, the sensitivity of Jemima Jayne’s superb translation does not go unnoticed. The evident talent and love invested in her script radiates from it as it is performed. Jayne achieves a wonderful balance; her adaptation mixes delicious bawdiness with profoundly beautiful and relevant monologues. Accessible yet not diluted, and vulgar without venturing into tastelessness, Lysistrata is fundamentally a comedy. However, beneath the lewd surface lies a genuine discussion of body politics and the role of women. This is Grecian girlhood at its finest, a realm where female sexuality is not condemned but rather respected. Bedlam’s production of Lysistrata is a captivating adaptation of the classic. It serves as a portal into our collective matrilineal ancestry, revealing the unchanging nature of girlhood, and the boundless potential of determined women.

Image by Freya Game provided via Bedlam Theatre Press Release.

