University of Edinburgh Student detained by police on campus

A University of Edinburgh student has been detained on campus by police at a pro-Palestine protest.

The student was held in a police van on Lothian Street whilst protestors gathered around the van obstructing its exit.

Protestors surrounded the van for over an hour.

The police detained the student after they smeared red paint on the entrance to McEwan Hall.

Police cordoned off Lothian Street as they tried to move the police van containing the student.

Protestors obstructed the van whilst chanting: “shame on you”.

The arrest comes in light of a Pro-Palestine walk out organized by Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society, Socialist Workers Society and the Edinburgh Stop the War Coalition.

Over 300 protest attendees gathered outside Main Library with chants of “Free, Free Palestine” echoing throughout campus.

Image via Rayna Carruthers

Protesters walked from the Main Library through George Square to Chapel Street where they sat in the road stopping traffic.

In Bristo Square the protest concluded with the smearing of red paint on McEwan Hall where the student was subsequently detained.

“Free Palestine” was spray painted on the steps to McEwan Hall.

Protesters gathered around the police van said: “we’re not leaving until we are absolutely sure they [the student detained] is going to be alright”.

Lothian Street has been closed for over an hour.

The police van containing the student has since moved to St Leonard’s Police Station.

Following the van, protestors have marched to the police station.

It has been reported that the student has since been released.

Title Image via Nick Malizia

